GOP Rep. Mace: Biden Can’t Claim COVID Is Emergency on Loans When CDC Massively Relaxed Guidelines

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said that the Biden administration using the coronavirus pandemic as legal justification for its student loan plan is nonsense given their earlier position on Title 42 that the pandemic has abated and the CDC recently relaxed its coronavirus guidelines.

Host Rich Zeoli said, [relevant remarks begin around 23:30] “I think that them justifying this using 9/11 powers and then saying because COVID, are we still in a COVID emergency or not? Because when it came to Title 42, this same administration, just three months ago, said there was no COVID emergency anymore.”

Mace responded, “Right, and the CDC has also moved the goalposts too. And pretty much, if you have COVID, stay home for a few days, if you get exposed to it, no one really cares anymore. They’re following medical science rather than political science these days, it seems.”

