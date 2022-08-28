Kinzinger: GOP Hypocrites Attacked Hillary Clinton, Now Defending ‘Disgusting’ Trump

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Republicans are hypocrites for attacking former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for her handling of classified materials. At the same time, they defend “disgusting” former President Donald Trump in light of the documents removed from Mar-a-Lago.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Let me start with the affidavit with you. It seems as if Justice wanted to charge the former president with a crime. Doesn’t it appear they already have enough evidence just simply on the mishandling of these classified documents?”

Kinzinger said, “Yeah. I mean, look, I’m no expert in, you know, what it takes to indict somebody. You know, I’m a pilot. That’s about it. But knowing what I know, look at this, and I go, my goodness. I mean, if any of us in the House of Representatives, who by our election we have, you know, in essence, the highest level of security clearance, if any of us walked out intentionally with even one document from the SCIF, which is where we can go see classified documents and the House came to us, said you have to give this document back, and we refused to do it for years, we would be in real trouble. Not just one document in this case. We know 180-plus than what was gotten after this search. I mean, the hypocrisy of folks in my party that spent years chanting ‘lock her up’ about Hillary Clinton because of some deleted emails or quote, unquote, wiping a server are out there defending a man who very clearly did not take the national security of the United States to heart, and it will be up to DOJ whether that reaches the level of indictment. This is disgusting in my mind — and look, no president should act this way, obviously.”

