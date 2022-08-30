CNN’s Avlon: Biden’s Semi-Fascism Remarks ‘Not Befitting the Office of President’

CNN senior political analyst John Avlon said Tuesday on “New Day” that President Joe Biden calling MAGA Republicans semi-fascist is “not befitting the office of president.”

Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) said Monday on WMUR News that President Joe Biden “painted with way too broad a brush” with the semi-fascism remarks.

Network political commentator Ashley Allison said, “Joe Biden’s campaign was about saving the soul of our nation, and we’re in a very dangerous moment around democracy. I also want to put context into what the president said. He did not call half of America fascist. He said people who believe that the 2020 election was stolen, people who want to ban books, people who are taking these steps. We’re on a very dangerous line.”

Avlon said, “The term semi-fascist is not helpful. It’s not befitting the office of president. While you can absolutely call out the dangers to our democracy — but it makes perfect sense for someone like Sen. Hassan because, look, in New Hampshire, more than 40 percent of registered voters are Independent, another 30 and change are Republican. Democrats are the third category among registered voters. So, she needs to be able to reach out, and that language doesn’t help her do that.”

Network political commentator Alice Stewart said, “You can parse it how you want, but that’s the takeaway. Maggie Hassan was right. He painted the Republican Party as a bunch of fascists.”

