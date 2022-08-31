George Conway: Trump, His Attorneys Could Be ‘Going to Jail’ — ‘He Should Be Extremely Worried’

Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway said Wednesday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that former President Donald Trump and his attorneys could go to jail.

Guest anchor Pamela Brown asked, “Did the DOJ go above and beyond to reject Trump’s claims?”

Conway said, “I think they did a very good job. I think that the response that the Justice Department gave was perfectly appropriate. I think that just the Trump people just basically asked to be punched in the face, and they were punched in the face by the response. I mean, the fact of the matter is they just don’t have a defense. By raising these issues, the Justice Department had an opportunity to lay out in great detail the basis for their investigation. In particular, to highlight the degree to which there is potential obstruction involved.”

He continued, “They have shown that Trump and his people retained these documents even after they were requested, which is a straight-out, flat-out literal violation of 18 USC-793, a provision of the Espionage Act. The fact that they made false representations, the Trump people, Christina Bobb, apparently, made a very specifically false representation that a diligent search was conducted and all responsive documents were provided in response to the subpoena. Well, that turned out to be false. The basis for that representation needs to be explored. And she needs to get a lawyer of her own because if she’s lying, she can go to jail. And she could also end up testifying, ‘Well, that’s what Donald Trump told me to say.’ If that’s true, well, he’s going to go to jail.”

Conway added, “He should be extremely worried. We haven’t even seen what might be the worst evidence against it, which is still the blacked-out material in these search warrant affidavits, the application affidavit.”

