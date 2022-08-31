Graham: ‘I Reject’ Political Violence

Tuesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) responded to his critics who took issue with his warning of the reaction to an indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Graham told fill-in host Brian Kilmeade he rejected political violence but questioned if Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, did the same.

“The crime problem in this country is directly related to policies of Democrats in big cities and in the White House,” he said. “And the reason so many people don’t want to be a cop is they don’t believe anybody in this administration has their back. If you want to talk about political violence, I reject it. I reject it on January 6. I reject it in Portland. I reject it in New York City. So, why don’t you talk President Biden to your own vice president? You know, one way to encourage political violence is to bail out people who attack the cops on the streets of New York and Black Lives Matter riots. The vice president of the United States’ staff raised money to bail people out of jail who rioted in New York, attacked the cops, and they went right back to crime. You don’t hear much about that, do you?”

