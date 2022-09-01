Carlson: Biden Crossed into a ‘Very Dangerous Place’ — ‘Complete Outrage’ Speech Sanctioned as White House Event

Thursday, just moments after President Joe Biden had completed a primetime speech in Philadelphia, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson lashed out at Biden.

He warned the President crossed into a “very dangerous place.”

“We made fun of it at the top of the show because we really didn’t know how else to respond,” Carlson said. “But Joe Biden crossed into a very dangerous, very dangerous place. Tonight he declared in a speech in Philadelphia that anyone who disagrees with him is a threat to the country.”

Carlson noted the backdrop of Biden’s address and described the event as “truly nuts.”

“Yeah, they’re a threat, says the guy with the blood-red Nazi background and Marines standing behind him,” the FNC host said. “It’s a complete outrage this is being sanctioned as a White House event. In other words, this is the approved position of our government. It is totally immoral. And then the guy who encouraged riots in 2020 accused ‘MAGA Republicans’ of somehow threatening the rule of law in the United States.”

“This truly nuts and threatening to the future of the United States,” Carlson added. “It’s hard to believe he just did that, but he did.”

