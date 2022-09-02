Chicago Alderman: Migrant Busing ‘Is a Result of the Failure of the Federal Government’ on Border 

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Chicago Alderman and mayoral candidate Raymond Lopez stated that the city’s “welcoming city ordinance” wasn’t intended to be “a tool for other states to drop their problems in our city and to give the mayor an opportunity to pontificate” and that “all of these cities dealing with busloads from Texas is a result of the failure of the federal government to address the border situation for generations, for decades.”

Lopez said, “[T]his is a manipulation of our welcoming city ordinance. We — that ordinance was designed to be welcoming for the undocumented people that were here and not to be used as a tool for other states to drop their problems in our city and to give the mayor an opportunity to pontificate while pretending like she wasn’t aware. This will only get worse unless we bring in the entire city of Chicago, as well as demand better from our federal government. All of this, all of these cities dealing with busloads from Texas is a result of the failure of the federal government to address the border situation for generations, for decades. And unless we get that resolved, we’re going to continue to see states take drastic actions like this against each other. We’re going to see [a] war of words, and in the midst of all of that, we’re going to forget that there are real human lives involved in what’s going on here.”

He added that “this all falls on the federal government.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett