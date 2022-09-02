Peter Strzok: ‘Worst Person in the World’ Bill Barr Is Right – Trump Jerked Around DOJ

Disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former Attorney General Bill Barr is right for criticizing former President Donald Trump on his handling of government materials.

Friday on Fox News, Barr said, “People say this was unprecedented, but it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put him in a country club. And how long is the government going to try to get that back? You know, they jawboned for a year. They were deceived on the voluntary actions taken. They then went and got a subpoena. They were deceived on that. They feel and the record, the facts are starting to show that they were being jerked around. And so how long, you know, how long do they wait?”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Um, Pete Strzok, has hell frozen over? Does Bill Barr make a good point there?”

Strzok said, “When you’ve lost Bill Barr.”

Wallace said, “If we waited long enough, right?”

Strzok said, “When the worst person in the world makes a point that you agree with, what are you supposed to do?”

He added, “The fact is former Attorney General Barr, as much as I hate to say it, is absolutely right. There was no purpose for him to have those documents at Mar-a-Lago. He did jerk around repeatedly for months and months and months. First, the Archives. Then the Department of Justice.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN