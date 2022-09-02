Ron Johnson on Biden Speech: How Do You Love Something that You Want to Fundamentally Transform?

During an appearance on Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show on Friday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) questioned the wisdom of President Joe Biden’s speech the night before, calling it “dark.”

The Wisconsin Republican, who is in the middle of a heated reelection campaign, said the speech raised issues about Biden and former President Barack Obama, who in the past had said they wanted to fundamentally transform the country.

“I mean, just the setting is frightening,” Johnson said. “It’s just dark. You know, I was on the platform when President Biden gave his inaugural address – he took his oath of office. I think eight times during that speech. He said his number one goal was to unify and heal this nation. And now he’s done everything but that. You know, both Obama and Biden, as candidates, said they were going to fundamentally transform this nation. Hugh, I often ask, do you even like, much less love, something that you want to fundamentally transform?”

“Of course, now we’re seeing what that fundamental transformation looks like,” he continued. “It’s open borders. It’s 40-year high inflation. It’s record gas prices, rising crime, the indoctrination of our children. But here we are in America in the year 2022. We don’t have enough baby formula to feed our infants. So they’re fundamentally destroying this country, and now he gives speeches like that designed. I mean, literally designed to divide this nation, exacerbate the huge gaps when this nation needs healing. President Lincoln said that a house divided cannot stand. This division weakens us. It emboldens our enemies. The Biden administration-Democratic governance has been a disaster for this country.”

