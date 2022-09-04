McCaul: Republicans Have ‘Distrust, but Verify’ View on DOJ, FBI

Representative Michael McCaul (R-TX) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Republicans have a “distrust but verify” stance on the Department of Justice and FBI after the Robert Mueller investigation and Mar-a-Lago raid.

McCaul said, “There is a legal side of this as a former federal prosecutor, and there is a perception. The perception is, what a lot of Republicans I know see — on the heels of the Russia investigation, the Steele dossier — there’s a certain distrust but verify attitude when it comes to the Department of Justice and the FBI, and it frankly saddens me because as an alumni of DOJ, I hate to see people’s faith in our institutions being weakened. I have a lot of questions. Why didn’t they enforce the subpoena before they did this unprecedented search warrant on a former president of the United States? This will all come out factually as this case moves forward.

When asked about former President Donald Trump taking classified documents to his Florida estate, McCaul said, “I have lived in the classified world most of my professional career. I personally wouldn’t do that, but I’m’ not the President of the United States. He has a different set of rules that apply to him. The president can declassify a document on a moment’s notice. We don’t have all the facts.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN