Dean Obeidallah: It’s No Longer Republicans vs. Democrats, It’s Americans vs. MAGA

Left-wing radio host Dean Obeidallah said Monday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that America was in a battle against so-called “MAGA” Republicans.

On President Joe Biden calling Republicans semi-fascist, Obeidallah said, “I think he was reading my tweets, Joy. I’m pretty sure that’s what did it. I’ve been tweeting for over a year, daily reminder, today’s GOP is no longer a political movement. It is a fascist movement that has embraced white nationalism and wants to impose its religious beliefs as law. Boom. Shorthand, we call that the GOP. That’s what we’re dealing with. Take a step back. You mentioned Hillary Clinton. When they were investigating Hillary, do you remember, uh-oh, they indict Hillary, Hillary supporters are going to commit acts of violence? We didn’t hear that because that’s the normal way things go. If someone’s indicted, they defend themselves in court. Not Trump. Not the GOP.”

He added, “CBS polls showed 60% of Republicans view January 6 not as terrorism but as an act defending freedom. That should scare people. We’re dealing with a movement, as President Biden talked about, that political violence and cult worship is how democracies die. MAGA is how democracies die. I’m glad President Biden tried to sort of walk that gap between, here are good Republicans, and there’s still some, and then here’s MAGA. It’s no longer Republicans versus Democrats. It is Americans versus MAGA. That’s the fight and framing I would like to see going forward.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN