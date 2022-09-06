FNC’s Roberts: Biden’s Recent Rhetoric Isn’t New, He Said Romney Would Put People ‘Back in Chains’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” co-host John Roberts stated that President Joe Biden’s recent remarks aren’t new because Biden has engaged in similar language in the past, including during the 2012 campaign, when he said that then-Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney was going to put people “back in chains.”

Roberts said, [relevant exchange begins around 3:30] “What President Biden is doing, certainly, is not precedent-setting, because he has a long and rich history of strident and divisive language…let’s go back to 2012, this is from August 14.”

Roberts then played a clip of Biden telling a crowd that included many African Americans, “They’re going to put you all back in chains.”

Roberts then said, “I mean, this is something that this President does to try to demonize the other side and fire up the Democratic base.”

Donalds responded, “He does this all the time. … Joe Biden, listen, this is the deal with him, he always does this when he’s not getting his way because the man is not terribly bright. He’s obviously wrong when it comes to all the issues facing America and he’s never actually had to hold a job in the real world and actually live up to the consequences of what he has actually done. It’s time for America to turn the page, that starts this November.”

