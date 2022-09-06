Jayapal: Democrats Have ‘Become More and More Progressive’ and Many Progressive Ideas Are ‘Biden’s Agenda’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said that “the Democratic Party has become more and more progressive and populist.” And “a lot of progressive ideas have been taken up as the mainstream of the Democratic Party,” and become “Joe Biden’s agenda.”

Jayapal said, “I think, first of all, the Democratic Party has become more and more progressive and populist. And that is thanks to the progressive movement across the country. But you see that a lot of progressive ideas have been taken up as the mainstream of the Democratic Party, things like raising wages, making sure people have a decent livable wage, things like making sure that we’re taking on climate change, a lot of the things that we have been fighting for, universal child care, universal pre-K, this is the president’s agenda. This is Joe Biden’s agenda. It is the Democratic Party’s agenda. And I think it is an agenda that is about lifting up working people, vulnerable people, giving people a shot at better lives, better opportunity, that is really what Democrats are all about. And I think that’s what we’ve shown, from the American Rescue Plan, all the way down to the Inflation Reduction Act, and everything in between.”

