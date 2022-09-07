CBS’ Green: Not Surprising We Had Problems with Afghan Vetting in Midst of ‘Chaos’

During a report from CBS News Senior Investigative Correspondent Catherine Herridge on the CBS News Streaming Network on Wednesday, co-host Anne-Marie Green stated that the Inspector General’s report on the problems vetting evacuees from Afghanistan isn’t really a surprise, given how chaotic the exit from Afghanistan was and that the report’s findings that people who may be security risks were admitted into the U.S. while people who helped the U.S. haven’t been able to get out of Afghanistan highlights how “incredibly broken” the system is.

Green said, “You’ve exclusively reviewed a copy of a Department of Homeland Security report regarding Afghan evacuees that says that they ran into obstacles vetting those arriving here. I’ve got to tell you, when I heard that reporting, heard your reporting, it wasn’t surprising to me when we recall the chaos that was unfolding as people were leaving. And then, there are still people sort of that haven’t been able to leave the country. So, you know the system was incredibly broken.”

