CNN’s Wallace: Biden Mocking Republicans Shows ‘What a Good Retail Politician’ He Is

CNN anchor Chris Wallace said Friday on “New Day” that President Joe Biden mocking Republicans at a DNC event Thursday night is an example of “what a good retail politician” he is.

Biden said, “We also passed a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s roads, highways, bridges, railroads, ports, airports, water system, high-speed Internet. We got a little help from Republicans, but not a lot, but enough to get it passed. But the truth is, there were a lot more Republicans taking credit for that bill than we actually voted for it. I see them out there. ‘And now we’re going to build this new bridge here. We’re all for it. And by the way, there’s new road. We’re going to have an internet that’s going to be all the way.’ I love ’em, man. They ain’t got no shame.”

Wallace said, “That shows you an example of what a good retail politician Biden is. This isn’t unprecedented. We’ve seen this before where Democrats will vote against something in Congress. And then, if there are some goodies being handed out, they’ll take credit for it on the campaign trail. You see it more often with Republicans just because Republicans are more likely to vote against big spending projects. But then if it’s a dam or a bridge or some other project in their district or their state, they’re going to say, Oh yeah, that’s great. And they even want to announce it, you know, it’s God for … I am shocked that there is politics going on in this city.”

