VP Harris: ‘We Are Suffering as a Nation’ Because SCOTUS Overturned Roe

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a preview clip from her interview that will air Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the current Supreme Court has caused “suffering as a nation” with the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Anchor Chuck Todd asked, “How much confidence do you have in the Supreme Court?”

Harris said, “I think this is an activist court.”

Todd asked, “What does that mean?”

Harris continued, “It means that we had an established right for almost half a century, which is the right of women to make decisions about their own body as an extension of what we have decided to be, the privacy rights to which all people are entitled. And this court took that constitutional right away, and we are suffering as a nation because of it.”

She added, “That causes me great concern about the integrity of the court overall. Especially as someone who my life was inspired by people like Thurgood Marshall, and by the work on that court of Earl Warren to bring an unanimous court to pass Brown v. Board of Education.”

Harris concluded, “This is the court that on once sat Earl Warren, Thurgood Marshall and Sandra Day O’Connor. It’s a very different court.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN