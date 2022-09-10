Dem Rep. Sherman: McConnell’s Criticism of California’s Energy Policy Is Saying ‘Burn the Country Down’

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) responded to criticism of California’s energy policies by Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) by saying that McConnell is telling a state that just faced a massive heat wave to “do nothing about global warming, fan global warming, burn as much carbon as you possibly can,” which “shows almost a nihilistic approach, a burn the country down and enjoy doing it approach.”

Sherman stated, “Texas had a major electric problem just a few months ago. I didn’t see the gentleman from Kentucky going to the floor and trying to make a partisan issue out of that. To turn to a state that’s just faced the greatest heat wave any of us can remember and say, do nothing about global warming, fan global warming, burn as much carbon as you possibly can, shows almost a nihilistic approach, a burn the country down and enjoy doing it approach. … But where is Mitch McConnell’s answer to global warming, except burn it all down? And he was born into an America that was a great country and he seems to be intent on doing nothing about global warming.”

