Energy Producers EU Director: Europe Will Have Gas Shortages until 2027 Even if it Boosts Alternatives

During a portion of an interview with NPR aired on Friday’s broadcast of “Morning Edition,” Francois-Regis Mouton, who is the EU Affairs Director for the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers, said that Europe won’t be able to supply its gas demand even if it boosts all other alternatives for the next four, five years.

While speaking with NPR Correspondent Eleanor Beardsley, Mouton said, “Even if you boost any other alternatives from now on to 2026, 2027, Europe will not be able to supply its gas demand.” Beardsley added that this will mean that “some businesses won’t make it. Things will have to change.”

She also reported that Mouton also told her that “the good news is that high prices will encourage the development of other sources, like liquefied natural gas. And he says there will, hopefully, be a rebalancing of the market in a few years, and that the EU will no longer be dependent on Russian energy. But Europe has to survive until then.”

