Hawley: AG Garland ‘Should Be Removed if He Will Not Step Down’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) called out the FBI and Department of Justice for “abusing” the law and procedures for the sake of attacking political opponents.

He included efforts by the FBI to “shield” embattled Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

Hawley said if Attorney General Merrick Garland was not willing to resign his post, he should be removed from office.

Partial transcript as follows:

HANNITY: Let me ask you this — are these whistleblowers talking about people within the FBI protecting the Biden family, and more specifically Hunter Biden and the information on his laptop? Are these whistleblowers also talking about the large extent of investigations into parents that speak out at school board meetings? Are these whistleblowers out there talking about how if there’s anything Donald Trump there’s a separate system of justice in the Department of Justice, are they saying those things? HAWLEY: I think we’re seeing all of the above, Sean. And I can just tell you, from the whistleblowers that I’ve seen from Senator Grassley who have come to him about how the FBI is being abused, how this Justice Department is using it to go after Trump, how they’re using it to try to shield Hunter Biden, we’ve had whistleblowers come forward and say the Biden administration lied about the Afghan refugees that we actually have hundreds, hundreds of potential terrorists in this country because they didn’t vet the Afghan refugees, they brought them into the country and just released them. We’ve had — we’ve had whistleblowers come forward about how DHS lied about the disinformation board. It’s across the board, Sean. I mean, we’re seeing this in all the different agencies and the consistent theme is the Biden people are abusing the law, they’re abusing the procedures and they’re doing it to go after their political opponents. They’re doing it to try to cover their own tracks and it’s wrong. HANNITY: Do you think Director Wray the FBI and do you think the attorney general are up to their job? HAWLEY: No, no, they both — neither of them are. Both of them should go. They should both have resigned a long time ago. They should have been fired. And as to the attorney general, I believe that he should be removed if he will not step down.

