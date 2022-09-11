Hillary Clinton: Lessons to Be Learned from 9/11 About ‘Extremism’ During This Time in Our Country

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that there were lessons that could be learned from what happened to us on September 11, 2001 and we should be “very aware of during this time in our country.”

Clinton said, “Every time we approach September 11, I do think about everything that I saw, all the people that I met, the families of those who lost loved ones. So it is indelibly part of my memories, and I feel grateful that we were able to come together as a country at that really terrible time. We put aside differences. I wish we could find ways of doing that again. We rebuilt New York. We’ve done our best to take care of the families that lost so much on that terrible day. We have also, I think, been reminded about how important it is to try to deal with extremism of any kind, especially when it uses violence to try to achieve political and ideological goals.”

She added,” So I’m one who thinks that there are lessons still to be learned from what happened to us on 9/11 that we should be very aware of during this time in our country and the world’s history.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN