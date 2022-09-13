Manchin: ‘Dead Wrong’ for Harris to Say Border’s Secure, ‘We Need the Wall and a Lot More’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said that Vice President Kamala Harris is “dead wrong” in her insistence that the border is secure, and stated that “we need the wall and a lot more, technology, more agents.” Manchin also said that the 2013 immigration bill “would have corrected everything we have going wrong.”

Host Bret Baier stated, [relevant exchange begins around 9:55] “Vice President Harris said this weekend the southern border is ‘secure.'”

Manchin responded, “It’s wrong. She’s dead wrong on that. And I have said this, if we don’t secure — I voted every time for the wall. But we need the wall and a lot more, technology, more agents. The 2013 immigration bill was still the best piece of legislation I think that we’ve ever had before us. We couldn’t get it passed through the Republican House at that time because of some politics involved there and…people were shouting the word ‘amnesty.’ That piece of legislation would have corrected everything we have going wrong. But for anybody, the Vice President, the President, anybody to say that our borders are secure, that is not accurate. I’ve been there. It’s wrong.”

