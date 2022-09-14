J.D. Vance: Tim Ryan Wants to Kill a Movement Majority of Ohio Voted For

Ohio Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance responded on Tuesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Hannity” to his opponent Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), saying that the “exhausted majority” needed to “kill and confront” the extremist Republican movement.

Vance said, “This is a guy who, when he runs his scripted TV commercials, says that he wants to appeal to Trump voters, he wants to appeal to the entire state of Ohio, and yet when he’s unscripted, he’s saying that we need to confront and kill the entire movement. A majority of the people of Ohio, of course, voted for that movement in 2016 and 2020.”

He continued, “He’s just a complete fraud. On every single issue, he has voted with Joe Biden, and yet he pretends in his TV commercials that he actually thinks exactly the opposite. I got to say. He’s supported by George Soros. He’s got millions of dollars to swamp the airwaves of Ohio and to lie to the people of Ohio.”

Vance added, “They are so terrified of the truth and of their record that they’re lying to people in an effort to gain political power. We in the Republican Party we’ve got a simpler message. It is – look, let’s get back to prosperity, let’s get back to safety. Let’s get back to securing the southern border and stopping the flow of this poison into our country.”

