Trump Says Every Document He Took to Mar-a-Lago Was Declassified; Warns Country Won’t Stand for an Indictment

During an interview that aired on Thursday’s broadcast of Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, former President Donald Trump claimed the documents he took to Mar-a-Lago that were the subject of an FBI raid last month were declassified.

“Everything was declassified, number one,” he said. “And if you look at the presidential, if you look at the act that was passed, it talks about what you can do, what you can’t do, how you negotiate with NARA, and then if you look at what’s running NARA, it’s radical left run, radical, radical left, and then you take a look at Hillary with her 33,000 emails that were deleted, and you take a look at Obama and others, and people say Trump’s gotten treated very, very unfairly. Very, very unfairly. You just take a look.”

The former president also said that he could not be indicted for his role in the alternative slates of electors, insisting he did nothing wrong. He also warned the country would “not stand for” an indictment.

If a thing like that happened, I would have no prohibition against running,” Trump said. “I think if it happened, I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it.”

“I think they’d have big problems, big problems,” he added. “I just don’t think they’d stand for it. They will not sit still and stand for this ultimate of hoaxes.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor