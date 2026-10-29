UT San Antonio Student Reads Vile Poem Celebrating Charlie Kirk Assassination, Threatens TPUSA Event Speaker

A student at the University of Texas at San Antonio approached the microphone at a Turning Point USA campus event, cheerfully read a poem celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and then told the speaker he was “so brave” for appearing in public without neck protection.

“I took a Plan B and I’m an immigrant — feeling kinda guilty, so I wanted to read a poem that I actually wrote,” the student said, before proceeding to share a ghoulish poem about “the Kirkaversary,” which refers to callous internet slang for the anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

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“Twas the night before the Kirkaversary, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The flags were hung proudly, the memes, all on deck, as we solemnly remembered, a shot to the neck,” the student said gleefully.

The woman spoke to Christian Collins, president and founder of the Texas Youth Summit, who was participating in Turning Point USA’s “Pick Up the Mic” initiative. The effort aims to continue Kirk’s legacy through interactive Q&A and “Prove Me Wrong”-style events on campus.

“The podcast fell silent, the hot takes grew weary, for tomorrow, dear friends, is the great Kirkaversary,” the girl continued, eliciting cheers among other students in the audience.

The student then turned to the crowd and said, “So, I’ll see everyone at the Squirt for Kirk. We’re hosting that.”

After that, the young woman pivoted back to Collins and told him, “You’re brave for being out here, you know? No protection, no nothing. No, like, neck brace.”

The footage quickly went viral, after which social media users began claiming the student’s name is Isa Casahuga.

“She’s sick in the head,” actor Dean Cain commented.

“I don’t want to share a country with these evil freaks,” the popular conservative X account Libs of TikTok said, calling the left a “death cult,” adding, “The left want us all dead. Vote like your life depends on it.”

“This is not a small group of people on the left anymore, but a large, dominant faction without whom democrats can’t win elections,” another wrote. “And there is no debating them, because they aren’t interested in changing your mind. They just earnestly want you to die.”

“The fact that other students cheered for her after she finished her poem about an assassination is sickening,” Riley Gaines pointed out.

“Totally serious question,” another X user chimed in. “How do we live peacefully with one another, when about half of the left publicly celebrates and cheers for violent murder?”

“Tyler Robinson needs to be publicly executed,” another asserted of Kirk’s assassin suspect, adding, “Leftists cheer on violence because they don’t think it has any consequences. The defenders of assassination and political terror need to feel fear.”

Others on social media are speculating that the student’s parents — and possibly the student herself — are not American citizens or were not born in the United States.

“If she is not a US citizen she can enjoy her free flight home,” Jack Posobiec wrote.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.