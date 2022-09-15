Waltz: DeSantis, Abbott Are Doing the Same Thing with Migrants As Biden, It’s just Not in the Middle of the Night

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) defended Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Greg Abbott (R-TX), and Doug Ducey (R-AZ) sending migrants to several Democratic-run areas by pointing out that the Biden administration has been transporting migrants across the country for a long time, but when Republican governors do it “in the middle of the day where everyone can see it, then, suddenly, we’re up in arms, we’re having a collective political meltdown. The only difference is this is for all of the taxpayers to see, rather than sneaking them in.”

Waltz said, “Those are Biden administration, taxpayer-funded contracts with a number of NGOs that are flying these people in the dead of night to all of these same locations, then it’s fine. But if you have Gov. DeSantis or Gov. Abbott or Gov. Ducey doing it in the middle of the day where everyone can see it, then, suddenly, we’re up in arms, we’re having a collective political meltdown. The only difference is this is for all of the taxpayers to see, rather than sneaking them in. Either way, all of those services that American citizens and legal immigrants deserve are now being taxed by millions and millions and millions of people that we just can’t afford to feed and house and clothe the entire world.”

