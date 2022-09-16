Abbott on Bussing Migrants: We Are Taking the Border to Biden, Harris

Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) said Friday on FNC’s “America’s Newsroom” that he was bussing migrants to locations in Washington D.C., including Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence, so they can understand what is happening on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Abbott said, “Listen, in part in Texas, we are doing it to relieve the burned local communities are facing along the border. We have small communities of about 25,000 people who have thousands of illegal immigrants dumped into their community. So they were begging for relief. that is why we began this bussing operation to Washington D.C. Plus, we have a president who has refused to go see the chaos he has created on the border and a border czar in Kamala Harris who has refused to see what’s going on at the border. If they won’t go to the border, we’re taking the border to them. So they can see the challenges they are posing to the entire United States of America.”

He added, “This year, more than 2 million people will cross the border illegally. They need to deal with the consequences as well as the result of what the United Nations says, and that is U.S.-Mexico border is the deadliest land crossing in the world.”

