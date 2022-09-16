CNN’s Chalian: Migrants Seem ‘Eager’ to Go to Areas with Softer Policies, But GOP Still ‘Using Them as Political Props’ by Sending Them There

On Thursday’s edition of the “CNN Political Briefing” podcast, CNN Political Director David Chalian said that, according to CNN’s reporting, “many of these migrants” seem “quite eager to get out of places like Texas or Florida and into states and localities that have more friendly policies” but Republicans are still “using them as political props” by transporting migrants to these areas.

Chalian stated, [relevant remarks begin around 8:10] “Obviously, what gets lost in this political stagecraft is the humanity behind it. And there are also the very real need[s] of laws being enforced and a nation having an immigration policy under control and secure borders. Nobody would suggest otherwise. But when you turn a policy debate into pure political theater, it seems that the humanity behind those affected by the policies sort of gets tossed aside. It’s not at all clear that this is a surefire political loser for these Republican governors. This is something that may benefit them politically. But it is certainly having an immediate, real-world impact on these cities and states who are ill-prepared to receive these migrants and undoubtedly has an impact on these migrants themselves.”

He continued, “One thing that’s very interesting in CNN’s reporting on this issue over the last many months, many of these migrants appear, in our reporting, to be quite eager to get out of places like Texas or Florida and into states and localities that have more friendly policies dealing with migrants. So, it’s not that these migrants are necessarily completely opposed to the notion of being relocated to what may be more friendlier turf to them. But that does not negate the fact that these governors are clearly using them as political props.”

