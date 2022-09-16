Hillary Clinton: Dobbs Decision ‘Dystopian’ – ‘Handmaid’s Tale Writ Large’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturning Roe v. Wade has turned the United States into “The Handmaid’s Tale writ large.”

Clinton said, “It could not be more serious and more deadly. I have been saying ever since really the draft opinion was made public, but certainly, since the decision, that a very small minority is going to keep pushing this to the extreme, and now we’re seeing it, where doctors are intimidated, that if they practice their profession if they do no harm by saving a mother’s life, by ending a totally unviable pregnancy, they could go to jail.”

She continued, “This is dystopian. This is The Handmaid’s Tale writ large, and that’s why you’re seeing so many women register to vote, some for the first time, and so many young people. We saw what happened in the special election in New York. We saw what happened with the referendum in Kansas and the congressional election in Alaska. You know, pro-life means you honor life. That includes the life of the mother. And it includes absolutely making decisions that are in the best interests of women. So I think this election, this midterm election, is going to have a lot of energy from women and men who don’t want the government, don’t want politicians like Abbott or someone else coming into their lives, into the intimacy of their relationship, and telling them that they have to carry a child to term that is forced birth regardless of the circumstances. So, it’s a terrible thing. I fear women are going to be harmed and even, unfortunately, die because of this terrible decision. But let’s do what we can to prevent it from causing more harm by voting out people who think they should have control over our lives.”

