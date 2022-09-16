Newsom: Power Grid’s ‘Ready to Make the Change’ to Green and Needs to Do So Quicker

During a portion of an interview aired on Friday’s “NBC Nightly News,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) argued that even though a sizable percentage of the electric grid is powered by natural gas, the grid is “ready to make the change” to a 100% green energy grid and “needs to advance that change with much more urgency,” which California is doing.

NBC News Correspondent Cal Perry asked, “A large percentage of the grid is still coming from natural gas. It’s over 35%. Is the grid ready to make that change to green?”

Newsom answered, “Well, it’s ready to make the change. But it needs to advance that change with much more urgency, and that’s what — exactly what we’re doing.”

