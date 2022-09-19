MSNBC’s Wallace: Trump Is ‘Tangled Up in the Sheets Together in Bed’ with QAnon

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Monday on her show “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump was “tangled up in the sheets together in bed” with QAnon.

Wallace said, “So from playing footsie with conspiracy theorists, flash forward to today and this display again at Trump’s rally. It comes after weeks of Trump promoting QAnon content on his social media site, Truth Social, in the wake of the FBI search of his private club and residence. The New York Times is reporting this quote, ‘Last week, for example, Trump posted an image of himself on Truth Social wearing a Q pin on his lapel and under a slogan reading, quote, ‘The Storm Is Coming.’ Adherents to QAnon believe that the quote ‘Storm’ is the moment when Trump takes over, again, regains power of the country after vanquishing his enemies, having them arrested and potentially executed on live TV. That’s what that means, ‘The Storm.’ It’s a mascot moment for Donald Trump and the QAnon conspiracy theory.”

She continued, “I saw the pictures and was horrified but not shocked. This is where we’ve been heading. You don’t start with footsie and end up anywhere other than tangled up in the sheets together in bed, and that’s where Donald Trump is right now with QAnon.”

