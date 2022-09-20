Cuellar: The Border Is ‘a Little Speed Bump’ and ‘People From Across the World’ Know That

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that “so many people” from a multitude of different countries all over the world “have already figured…out” that if you come through the U.S.-Mexico border, it’s “a little speed bump, and then you come across.” And that while some people do have legitimate claims for asylum, most asylum claims are rejected.

Cuellar stated, [relevant remarks begin around 4:35] “Look, again, there are some people that will have legitimate asylum claims. But most people don’t. If you have 100 people that asked for asylum in front of a — put them in front of an immigration judge, 88 to 90% are going to be rejected, only 10 to 12.”

He added, “[K]eep in mind, people from Venezuela and Cuba are only one — it’s a small percentage. You’ve got people from, not only Mexico, Central America, but you’ve got people from all over the world. Saudi Arabia, India, Bangladesh, China, Russia, name the country, there [are] over 60 countries that are represented. So, Venezuela’s only one part. But there are so many people from across the world that have already figured this out. You come through the southern border, guess what? There’s a little speed bump, and then you come across.”

