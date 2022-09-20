DeSantis: The Big ‘Political Stunt’ Is Biden Reversing Trump’s Border Policies and Ignoring Chaos and Death That Resulted

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) responded to claims that he and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) are engaging in political stunts by transporting migrants to Democratic-controlled areas by stating that the worst political stunt “was Biden coming into office and reversing Trump’s policies, not because Trump’s policies weren’t working.” But because he wanted to appease his base.

DeSantis stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:25] “I think we should point out, they accuse the governors of Arizona, Texas, and me of political stunts in terms of dealing with illegal immigration. But the biggest stunt was Biden coming into office and reversing Trump’s policies, not because Trump’s policies weren’t working. He reversed them because he wanted to virtue signal to his base and he wanted to show that he thought Donald Trump was bad. And that’s why he reversed it, and he reversed it knowing what would end up happening. And so, he has done, he has pulled the biggest political stunt.”

Earlier, DeSantis said that there have been “millions of people, since Biden’s been President, illegally coming across the southern border. Did they freak out about that? No. You’ve had migrants die in the Rio Grande, you had 50 die in Texas in a trailer because they were being neglected. Was there a freakout about that? No, there wasn’t.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett