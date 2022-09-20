Fauci: ‘We Are Not Going to Eradicate’ COVID

Outgoing National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday on “CBS Morning News” that even though President Joe Biden declared the pandemic is over, COVID will never completely go away.

Co-anchor Anne-Marie Green said, “One day after President Biden said the COVID pandemic is over, his chief medical adviser argues there’s still a long way to go. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. is not where it needs to be, citing more than 400 COVID deaths each day. He said the country is in a better place, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Fauci said, “We are not going to eradicate it. It is unlikely we are going to eliminate it. That we get to a level of control that is low enough that it doesn’t disrupt our social order and essentially dominate what happens in society.”

Green added, “In a segment that aired on “60 minutes” on Sunday, Biden said it’s still a problem but declared the pandemic is over. Yesterday officials say there are no plans to lift the health care emergency. The White House is still seeking $122 billion from Congress to keep fighting COVID.”

