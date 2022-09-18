President Biden: ‘The Pandemic Is Over’

President Joe Biden said Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that the coronavirus pandemic was over.

The virus was first identified during an outbreak in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Cases reached the United States in early 2020, which caused several states to shut down non-essential businesses and schools beginning in spring 2020. COVID-19 vaccines have been available in various countries since December 2020.

Anchor Scott Pelley said, “Mr. President, first Detroit auto show in three years. Is the pandemic over?”

Biden said, “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. It’s — but the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.”

