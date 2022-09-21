U.S. Ambassador to U.N.: ‘China Has Always Stood Strong for Sovereignty of Nations, Integrity of Borders’

During an interview with CBS on Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield argued that China has placed itself in “an untenable position,” by aligning itself with Russia because “China has always stood strong for sovereignty of nations, integrity of borders. This goes against what they have said that they believe in.”

Thomas-Greenfield said, “Look, we will continue to engage with the Chinese here in the Security Council. But what Beijing should understand from the President’s statement, we’ve not had a change of policy. We still support the One China policy, but we also have been clear in terms of our defense of Taiwan’s right to exist, and the President was clear on ’60 Minutes’ in his statement on Sunday.”

CBS News Correspondent Pamela Falk then asked, “And do you think there’s been a bit of a shift on the China position with regard to Ukraine? There seems to be, when we hear it from Xi Jinping, the president. Do you see it here?”

Thomas-Greenfield responded, “We have seen it here. I think China has been put in an untenable position, aligning itself with Russia in this unprovoked war. China has always stood strong for sovereignty of nations, integrity of borders. This goes against what they have said that they believe in. So, I was happy to hear that President Xi raised his concerns to President Putin, and hopefully, this will lead to China being more proactive in condemning Russia here in New York.”

