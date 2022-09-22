Kushner on DeSantis’ Migrants Flights: Using Human Beings as Political Pawns ‘Very Troubling’

Former White House adviser Jared Kushner said Tuesday on FNC’s “Outnumbered” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) flying migrants from the southern border to Martha’s Vineyard was “very troubling.”

Kushner said, “I personally watch what’s happening, and it’s very hard to see at the southern border. We have to remember that these are human beings, they’re people, so seeing them being used as political pawns one way or the other is very troubling to me.”

He continued, “If you go back to the time under President Trump, we had the lowest border crossings in history when he turned over the administration. The border was secure. It was very safe. People don’t talk enough about the fact that these people are lured into these journeys by the coyotes. They’re paying a lot of money. I think 80 percent of women are sexually assaulted along the way. They come into America, they don’t have papers, many of them are exploited put into human trafficking and modern slavery in a lot of ways. So it’s a very sad situation.”

Kushner added, “I think the policies that President Trump was trying to put forward on figuring out how to create a secure border, a merit-based immigration system, having law and order were very important policies that unfortunately were totally disregarded and reversed when they won. We are seeing the unfortunate humanitarian catastrophe that comes because of that.”

