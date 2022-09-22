Whoopi Goldberg on Trump: ‘I’m Thinking Him Into Jail’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that she was attempting to think former President Donald Trump into jail after playing a clip on Trump saying a president can declassify documents by “thinking about it.”

On Fox News Wednesday night, Trump said, “If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, ‘It’s declassified.’ Even by thinking about it. Because you are sending it to Mar-a-Lago or where ever you are sending it. There doesn’t have to be a process.

After the video, Goldberg closed her eyes and pinched her fingers together.

Co-host Joy Behar asked, “What are you doing, Whoopi, thinking about it?”

Goldberg said, “I’m thinking him going to jail.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Because you can just think about the stuff and stuff will happen.”

Behar said, “He exaggerates everything. The crowd is enormous.”

She added, “He’ll go to jail and be, like, it’s the biggest, most beautiful cell I’ve ever been in. 14,000-square-foot cell I’m in—one more thing. You know, when Rosie O’Donnell went after him, everybody remembers that, right? The thing that got him really ticked off not the hair thing. He didn’t care about that. It was because she went after the money. She said he doesn’t have the money. He’s a liar and an exaggeration, and that made him so vicious. He was like a vicious animal. He really was.”

