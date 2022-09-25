Kari Lake Responds to Liz Cheney – ‘She Really Is a Democrat’

Republican nominee for governor of Arizona Kari Lake said on this week’s FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) should change her party affiliation.

Friday at a Texas Tribune event, CEO Evan Smith asked, “Are you going to campaign for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate for governor in Arizona?”

Cheney said, “I am going to do everything I can to make sure Kari Lake is not elected.”

Bartiromo asked, “I want to point out what Liz Cheney has said about you when speaking at this Texas Tribune conference. She said, ‘I’m going to do everything I can to make sure Kari Lake is not elected.’ What is your reaction?”

Lake said, “That might be the biggest, best gift I’ve ever received. I mean, the people of Wyoming can’t stand her. I’m pretty much sure that the people of Arizona don’t like Liz Cheney.”

She added, “You know, here’s the deal, Maria, the Republican Party, the new Republican Party, is the party of ‘We the people.’ It is no longer the party of warmongers. So Liz Cheney should probably turn in her voter registration. It turns out she really is a Democrat after all.”

Bartiromo said, “She said it does include campaigning with the them the Democrats to make sure that you don’t win.”

