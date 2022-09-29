Charlie Crist: We Must Address Climate Change to Reduce Storms

Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Rep. Charlie Christ (D-FL) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports” that he wanted to address climate change to reduce the size of storms like Hurricane Ian.

Crist said, “When you compare this to Hurricane Charlie, similar strengths, obviously, but the massive size of this storm, Ian is incredible. You listed earlier in your broadcast the five major storms that are hitting the United States. Three of the five have hit Florida. So one factor in all of this is climate change. These storms are getting bigger, they’re getting stronger, and they’re affecting that many more lives as a result of it.”

He added, “It is remarkable what we are witnessing, and as we get through this, hopefully, we’ll have an opportunity to make sure that we do things so we can address going forward to try to reduce the size of these massive storms that Florida has suffered from so brutally. And so that will be a focus as we’re moving forward.”

Crist added, “It’s going to take a lot of time to get through this because it’s touched almost every corner of the state, on its way now to the Atlantic and heading up to the Carolinas. The magnitude of this is hard to imagine, but this is what we’re facing. It’s not going to be weeks. It’s not going to be months. It’s going to be longer, and it’s going to take a relentless concerted effort by the federal, the state, local government, all hands on deck, and those who can help the private sector as well to do everything we can to not only pray for our Florida, but to do everything we can to help those affected throughout the southeastern United States.”

