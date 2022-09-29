GOP Rep. Blake Moore: Ukraine Funding Isn’t Tied to Any Specific Plan, This Can’t Be ‘Another Endless War’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT) said that while he has supported supplemental appropriations for Ukraine, the additional $12 billion in assistance in the continuing resolution isn’t “tied to specific metrics or outcomes” and “this can’t just drain on forever and ever and become another endless war” fought by proxy.

Moore said, “I supported the previous supplemental. And the majority of Republicans did. But there was some opposition towards it. It wasn’t a perfect way to go about doing it, but it was a $40 billion supplemental, approximately 17 of that comes back to replenish our own, and I supported that. There is still some of that supplemental that we haven’t allocated. And to do an additional 12, it’s going to be really tough to support, given that we’ve got so many other things domestically that we’re worried about when we still have some — now, it’s not much — but we still have some of that supplemental. We’re seeing success in Ukraine and you’re seeing a really strong, bipartisan approach to the strategy there. And so, there’s been plenty of good that’s gone on…but an additional 12 without it tied to specific metrics or outcomes that we want to be able to see or influence that we have over there, it’s — that’s going to be a tough thing to support.”

He added, “We’ve got to be able to identify what success looks like, what the Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are going to be able to figure out with respect to getting some finality to this. Because this can’t just drain on forever and ever and become another endless war that we’re fighting [by] proxy. So, that additional funding is going to need to really have a strong sense of here’s the objective, here’s the goal, here’s how our weaponry’s going to get us to that point.”

