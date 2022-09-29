Weissman: ‘Whack Job’ Ginni Thomas Potentially Facing Legal Liability

Andrew Weissmann, the lead prosecutor for former special counsel Robert Mueller, said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was a “whack job” who could be in legal peril over her actions surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

Discussing Thomas testifying before the January 6 House Select Committee, Weissmann said, “There’s also sort of her as an exhibit, where I mean, just to put it in your vernacular, she comes off like a whack job. There’s no evidence of the election being stolen. We are a bunch of adults having this conversation, but there’s literally no evidence, and she’s married to a justice on the Supreme Court, where evidence and law is supposed to matter.”

He continued, “There are just a host of questions you want to know, like what is her evidence of the fraud? In a text to Mark Meadows, she called Biden the Biden crime family. What is her evidence of crimes being committed by President Biden? Does she believe that the president is, in fact, the president? And obviously, all of her conversations with Mark Meadows and John Eastman.”

Weissmann added, “Obviously, she wasn’t on the barricades on January 6, going into the Capital, but if you were behind the scenes, I don’t understand why you wouldn’t potentially have liability. I think the only reason that people would be treating her with kid gloves is precisely because of who she is married to. But in fact, if she is sitting there doing all of this and fomenting all of these fake theories in order to defy the will of the people it is hard to see why she would have liability here.”

