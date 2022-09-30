ABC’s Hostin: ‘Ginni Thomas Is a Little Bit of a Filthy Liar’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that Ginni Thomas “is a little bit of a filthy liar” for saying she does not talk to her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about politics.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Yesterday, conservative activist Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, doubled down on voter fraud lies to the January 6th committee. She testified under oath that she still has concerns the election was stolen even though judges, 60 of them, some of who are Trump appointees, more than 60 of them found no evidence. She also claims that she and her husband have never discussed 2020 election fraud matters.”

She asked, “What do you think about Ginni Thomas?”

Hostin said, “You know, I think Ginni Thomas is a little bit of a filthy liar. And the reason that I say that is because she says we don’t talk about politics. We don’t talk about the Supreme Court.”

She continued, “Why she’s lying is because I was an appellate law clerk, and what happens when you graduate from being a law clerk is you stay in touch with all of your former clerks, and you have these threads when these cases come up.”

She added, “There is a thread of Supreme Court, former clerks of Clarence Thomas. She’s not only on the thread, but she plans family retreats for everyone, and she planned a retreat in Utah. Oh, yes, isn’t it interesting?”

Hostin concluded, “She wanted to build connective tissue across the years among all his former clerk. And one of his former clerks is lawyer John Eastman who was the key figure in the January 6th House Select Committee’s probe. So Ginni, come on, girl.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN