GOP Rep. Mace: Money in Infrastructure Package Should Go to Repairing Bridges in FL, Not Electric Charging Stations

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) argued that the money in the infrastructure bill that is going towards electric vehicle charging stations across the country would be far better spent on “real infrastructure needs” like roads and bridges, in particular the repairs to roads and bridges that will be needed in Florida in the aftermath of the damage from Hurricane Ian, especially since charging stations are already being put in by the private sector.

Mace said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:30] “You look at the infrastructure bill that we did last year, I would much rather have us be able to have the ability to power our grid, secure our grid — even more importantly — than put electric charging stations all around the country that are already being done in the private sector. There’s no reason for government to compete. The green new energy that’s in the infrastructure appropriations that we’ve been looking at and voted on last year and are going to spend. That money would be much [better] used on real infrastructure needs, traditional roads and bridges, particularly like we see right now in Florida. It’s devastating.”

