Dick Morris: Inflation a Big Issue for Young Voters

Former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris predicted Tuesday on Newsmax TV’s “Saturday Report” that inflation was becoming a “bigger and bigger issue” among younger voters.

Morris said, “My polling with McLaughlin & Associates shows that this is particularly potent as an issue with under 40-year-old voters. When you and I pay more for gas, it’s inconvenient. Sometimes it’s a hardship. But they can’t buy a car, and they can’t have kids, they can’t get married, they can’t move out of mother’s basement. Inflation is so impinging on their ability to start their lives that voters in their 20s and 30s are reacting horribly against inflation. It’s overwhelmingly the biggest issue for them.”

He continued, “I think that that’s become an enormous issue. And as Election Day approaches, it’s becoming bigger and bigger.”

Morris added, “I think that the Democrats basically bet on abortion as opposed to inflation. And they’re losing that bet, both because inflation is getting worse and because people are getting used to the abortion decision. They’re saying, ‘It’s not affecting me and my state,’ and there will be some reasonable compromise worked out most of the time. So I think that this is absolutely roiling the Democrat chances for this election.”

Morris added, “They are in a desperate economic situation. And they are not happy about the president.”

