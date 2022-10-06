Scarborough: Herschel Walker ‘Perfect Experiment’ to See How Low GOP Voters Will Go to ‘Own the Libs’

MSNBC’s host Joe Scarborough said Thursday on his show “Morning Joe” that Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is “the perfect lab experiment” to see how low Republican voters will go to own the libs.

Scarborough said, “It is almost like a perfect lab experiment to see how low the Republican Party can go with people it’s willing to put in the United States Senate, what used to be called the world’s most exclusive club.”

He continued, “The thing that is so jarring is that his ex-wife said he put a gun to her head and said he was going to kill her. He’s never denied that. And that you’ve had one horrible story after another horrible story about his lies, about his behavior, his son saying he was terrorized. Again have all of this regarding whether he’s actually fit to serve or not. And like I have said, and I wouldn’t be the first, many have worried through the years that he might not have the mental, emotional stability required, being polite here, to be in the United States Senate. And all of this comes even before we get to the fact that Republicans understand he’s not qualified to be senator. He doesn’t know the issues. He can’t talk about any issues in a way that’s cogent, that makes any sense whatsoever.”

Scarborough added, “This is almost the perfect experiment, the perfect lab experiment on just how low Republican voters are willing to go to quote, ‘own the libs.’ It’s not worth it. They’ll learn that at some point, but they sure haven’t at this point.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN