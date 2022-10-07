GOP Rep. Mace Praises Biden on Marijuana Pardons — ‘I Applaud the President’

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Kennedy” that she applauds President Joe Biden for taking executive action to grant pardons to people convicted of simple marijuana possession on the federal level.

Mace said, “I want to give credit where credit is due. I don’t always agree with the Biden administration, I’ve been very vocal about that, but this is a step in the right direction.”

She continued, “The president wants to pardon people for very simple possession of nonviolent cannabis offenders at the federal level. And he wants to encourage our governors across the country to do the same, and I think that’s a great first step. I have a bill called the States’ Reform Act, and that is one piece of the puzzle to addressing cannabis in this country, but there’s more to do.”

She added, “This is a multi-billion dollar industry that needs regulation, that needs to be, have some guardrails to ensure that we’re not selling marijuana or cannabis to kids and our youth, and to ensure that also those that need it for medical reasons, like our veterans that have PTSD when they come home from war, can get medical care that isn’t going to get them addicted to very dangerous opioids, and we have an opioid crisis in our country.”

Mace concluded, “And so I applaud the president. I’m going to give credit where credit is due and agree with him on this position.”

