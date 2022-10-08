Deputy Treasury Sec’y: ‘Gas Prices Should Continue Coming Down,’ Gas Station Owners Should Lower Prices

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said that the Biden administration thinks gas prices “should continue coming down,” and there have been “historic spreads between the cost of crude oil and the cost that’s being paid at the pump. So, we’re calling on those who own those gas stations to bring down the price.”

Host Andrea Mitchell asked, “Bottom line, can you do anything to bring down gas prices between now and the election a month from now?”

Adeyemo responded, “So, Andrea, we think that gas prices should continue coming down, because we’ve seen historic spreads between the cost of crude oil and the cost that’s being paid at the pump. So, we’re calling on those who own those gas stations to bring down the price. But in addition to that, we’ve already seen that, over the course of this last month, we’ve seen a release of the SPR that has helped to keep prices lower than they were at their highs this summer. And we’re committed to taking every other action that we can to try and bring down prices over the course of the next few days, the next few months, and over the course of the next years because we know how important this is to the American people.”

