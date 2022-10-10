Scarborough: Supporting Herschel Walker Is the ‘Lowest Point’ of the GOP

MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough said Monday on his show “Morning Joe” it was the “lowest point” of the Republican Party because there was continued support for Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker after a woman accused him of paying for an abortion, which Walker has denied.

Scarborough said, “Wow, Tom Cotton is going, I expect Rick Scott, but Tom Cotton is going to campaign for this guy?”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “Yeah, in a statement to NBC news, Scott wrote, ‘They picked the wrong Georgian to mess with. I am proud to stand with Herschel Walker and make sure Georgians know he’ll always fight to protect them from the forces trying to destroy Georgia values.’ Can I just pop in here? He keeps saying he has extra kids that he doesn’t even recognize and spend time with. Put the abortion aside, can we just talk about not recognizing a child that you had with a woman and not supporting that child.”

Scarborough said, “Rick Scott just said that Georgia values is holding a gun to a woman’s head and saying you are going to pull the trigger and kill her. Rick Scott said that Georgia values is having four children that you abandon, four children that you do not raise.”

He continued, “The problem is that he has abandoned four children, and one of those children started all this by coming out saying he refused to be a dad to any of us. He just continued going out and having sex with other women instead of being our dad. This is Rick Scott. This is the Republican Party. This really is the Republican Party at its lowest point.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN