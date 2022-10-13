ABC’s Jon Karl: January 6 Hearing ‘Significant,’ Stunning Window on History

ABC’s chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl said Thursday on his network’s coverage of the January 6 House Select Committee hearing that the presentation was “absolutely significant” and had “a really stunning conclusion.”

Anchor David Muir said, “History was made in Washington this afternoon where you just watched the ninth hearing of the January 6 Select Committee. A unanimous vote to conclude this ninth hearing to subpoena Donald J. Trump.”

He added, “Make no mistake, this is significant, Jon Karl.”

Karl said, “Absolutely significant, a really stunning conclusion to this series of hearing from the January 6 Committee.”

He continued, “The window that they provided at the close of this hearing to the terror of the day with the video that they showed of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi fleeing the mob on Capitol Hill. Going to a secure location off Capitol Hill and assembling with other congressional leaders as they pushed to get information about what was happening, as they pushed to get the National Guard to come up here to secure this building, and as they pushed to get Congress back into session to renew the certification of the presidential election. This I have got to say David is an incredible window on history, unvarnished, unfiltered There as it unfolded.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN