Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) appeared to downplay the size of the pocketknife Karmelo Anthony is convicted of fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf with during a dispute at a Texas High School track meet last year.

Crockett, who is on her way out of Congress after losing her Senate bid, made the comments during Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, Clock It with Crockett: “Karmelo Anthony, Justice & Race.” The lame duck lawmaker made several inaccurate and misleading comments about the five-inch pocketknife then-17-year-old Anthony plunged into Metcalf’s chest at the track meet at Memorial High School in Frisco, ultimately killing him.

“Wait a minute, it was this?” she said, holding her thumb and forefinger about an inch apart to estimate the size of the knife that ended 17-year-old Metcalf’s life.

“Was it a switch? I don’t know what he had,” Crockett said.

One of Crockett’s guests went on to claim the knife was a “multi-tool” Swiss Army Knife-style weapon.

“Yeah, like with the little scissors and everything and whatever. So it was small,” Crockett said.

“Well I would argue the size of it alone you wouldn’t even think it’s a deadly weapon,” she continued.

She also went on to claim that black women, “especially black women that have black male children” live in worse “fear” and “agony” than Metcalf’s family.

The knife Anthony used left a two-inch stab wound in Metcalf’s heart and caused him to bleed out, the New York Post reported.

Anthony’s attorney repeatedly said the teenager stabbed Metcalf in self-defense. Witnesses to the murder said Metcalf was merely trying to remove Anthony from the track team’s tent after he was repeatedly asked to leave.

Witness Eddie Parra, 18, said Anthony became aggressive when confronted, dared Metcalf to “touch me,” and warned him that “you’re going to have to move me” while he reached inside his bag, indicating he had a weapon.

Witnesses said Metcalf shoved Anthony, after which Anthony grabbed his knife and stabbed Metcalf in the chest.

Anthony was ultimately sentenced on Tuesday to 35 years in prison for murdering Metcalf.

Crockett did not respond to Breitbart News’s request for comment by time of publication.